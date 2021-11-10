Crash Responder Safety Week Continues In Missouri

Crash Responder Safety Week continues across Missouri.

The main focus of the week is to raise awareness levels when it comes to the various dangers emergency responders face everyday.

Representatives from MoDOT, the highway patrol, the Division of Fire Safety, the DNR and the Missouri Tow Truck Association met on Monday to sign the main agreement calling for incidents along our roadways to be cleared within 90 minutes.

“That’s the goal” says Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch, from MoDOT, who goes on to tell KRMS News that the agreement also contains a couple other priorities “First priority, obviously, is safety of the area. If you’re responding to an accident, you want to make sure everyone is safe. But also, the emergency responders realize that there are secondary incidents that could occur, as that traffic starts to back up.”

Last year alone, in Missouri, there were more than 131-thousand traffic accidents with MoDOT and other personnel having had responded to about 6,000 of them per month.

You can watch the full signing here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JL3HFQsaja4