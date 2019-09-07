Crash Sends Two Teenagers to Lake Regional Hospital

Two teen girls from Montreal are injured in a single-vehicle crash in Camden County. The Highway Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 1:00 a.m. Saturday on Route MM. According to the report, the vehicle was traveling just east of Spruce Lane when the driver lost control going around a curve. The car went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The two 16-year olds were taken to Lake Regional with moderate injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts.