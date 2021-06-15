Crawford Sheriff’s Office Needs Help In Finding Missing Man

Police need your help in finding a missing Crawford County man.

The Sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Albert Barton was last seen on June 6 by family members.

He is described as a 5’7″ white man with brown hair and blue eyes.

An investigation is underway in his disappearance, and deputies say his disappearance is suspicious in nature.

They are looking for two persons of interest in the case as well, 20-year-old Beau Dyer and 50-year-old Eric Ray.

Authorities believe the two may be driving a black 2010 Ford Escape.

Additional Details: