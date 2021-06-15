News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Crawford Sheriff’s Office Needs Help In Finding Missing Man

By

Police need your help in finding a missing Crawford County man.

The Sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Albert Barton was last seen on June 6 by family members.

He is described as a 5’7″ white man with brown hair and blue eyes.

An investigation is underway in his disappearance, and deputies say his disappearance is suspicious in nature.

They are looking for two persons of interest in the case as well, 20-year-old Beau Dyer and 50-year-old Eric Ray.

Authorities believe the two may be driving a black 2010 Ford Escape.

 

Additional Details:

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office
Press Release
June 11, 2021
On June 8, 2021, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from the area of Woolsey Rd., Steelville.
The family reported last seeing Albert Terry Barton, a 20-year-old white male, described as 5’7”, 145 lbs., brown hair and blue eyes on June 6, 2021. The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Mr. Barton is being investigated by our Criminal Investigations Division (CID) as suspicious in nature.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Mr. Barton, please contact our CID through our dispatch at 573-775-4911 and request to speak with Lt. Eric Wilbanks or Detective Ben Lunyou.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is also asking for the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest reference this case.
The individuals are identified as:
Beau M. Dyer, a 20-year-old female, described as 5’4” 150 lbs., blonde hair, blue eyes and scar on her nose.
Eric M. Ray, a 50 -year-old male, described as 5’10” 165 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, and a “RAY” tattoo on his back.
Ray and Dyer may be driving a black 2010 Ford Escape, with Mo. Registration ZF8 Z8R or TD6 G2E, and Dyer was last seen on June 10, 2021 in the early morning hours, but did not report for work as scheduled.
At this time both Barton and Dyer have been entered into the national data base as missing persons.
Again, any information can be provided through our dispatch at 573-775-4911, and please speak with Lt. Eric Wilbanks or Detective Ben Lunyou
Major Adam Carnal
Chief Deputy
Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

