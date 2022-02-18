A Crocker man charged for beating another man with a baseball bat has now been arraigned in court.

41-year-old Christopher Plemmons faces two counts of first-degree assault and has a preliminary hearing now set for the 28th of this month.

Court documents show it happened on February 11 at a home in the 23000 block of Brewer Road, where the victim told deputies that he had been visiting friends when Plemmons struck him in the ribs.

When he tried to escape, a second man grabbed him and put him in a head lock.

Plemmons then hit him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground, where Plemmons and two additional men began kicking him

