A Lake Area man has died after drowning in a Lake in Maries County.

According to the Highway Patrol, 77-year-old Paul Becker of Crocker fell out of a boat on Rinquelin Trail Lake.

The driver of the boat, 57-year-old Jerome Frey also of Crocker, told the Patrol that Becker never resurfaced after falling into the Lake.

The patrol says Becker wasn’t wearing a life jacket.