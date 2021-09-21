Crocker Man Faces Murder Charges In Death Of His Infant Daughter

A Crocker man is now facing second-degree murder charges in the death of his infant daughter.

According to Pulaski County Prosecutor Kevin Hillman, 24-year-old Dillion Snider is now being held on a bond of one million dollars.

Court documents show that Crocker police were called out on Friday August 20th to an apartment for the report that Snider’s daughter was not breathing.

The infant was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A coroner’s report showed she died from violent trauma to her head and neck.

Snider has an extensive court record in several counties around the Lake Area and has at least two other children, a seven-year-old son and a four-year-old son, both of whom he is required to pay child support for.

Snider is currently being held at the Miller County Jail for a separate felony charge of possession of Suboxone.

If convicted, Snider could spend 10 to 30 years or life in prison.

The case remains under investigation by both the Crocker Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Additional info: