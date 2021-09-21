News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Crocker Man Faces Murder Charges In Death Of His Infant Daughter

By

A Crocker man is now facing second-degree murder charges in the death of his infant daughter.

According to Pulaski County Prosecutor Kevin Hillman, 24-year-old Dillion Snider is now being held on a bond of one million dollars.

Court documents show that Crocker police were called out on Friday August 20th to an apartment for the report that Snider’s daughter was not breathing.

The infant was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A coroner’s report showed she died from violent trauma to her head and neck.

Snider has an extensive court record in several counties around the Lake Area and has at least two other children, a seven-year-old son and a four-year-old son, both of whom he is required to pay child support for.

Snider is currently being held at the Miller County Jail for a separate felony charge of possession of Suboxone.

If convicted, Snider could spend 10 to 30 years or life in prison.

The case remains under investigation by both the Crocker Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

 

Additional info:

PRESS RELEASE
9-20-21
DILLON SNIDER OF CROCKER CHARGED WITH MURER IN THE SECOND DEGREE, ABUSE OF A CHILD RESULTING IN DEATH AND ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD IN THE FIRST DEGREE RESULTING IN DEATH FOR THE KILLING OF EIGHT MONTH OLD BABY IN CROCKER ON AUGUST 20, 2021
Kevin Hillman, Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that he has charged Dillon Snider, 24, of Crocker, Missouri, with Murder in the Second Degree, Abuse of a Child Resulting in Death, and Endangering the Welfare in the First Degree Resulting in Death. The charges stem from the death of the defendant’s eight-month old infant daughter in Crocker on August 20, 2021. The child was found dead in the care of her father, the defendant. An autopsy and subsequent evaluation by an expert medical physician found that the cause of death was violent trauma to her head and neck.
Judge Colin Long issued a warrant for the defendant’s arrest and set his bond at $1 million cash only. The defendant is currently incarcerated in the Miller County Jail on charges from that county.
The case remains under investigation by the Crocker Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.
Please direct all questions to Kevin Hillman, Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney.

