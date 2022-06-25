News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Crocker Schools Closed For Remainder Of The Week Following Threats

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 23, 2022 , , ,

Tense moments for Crocker School District Officials on Wednesday.

Reports show the school was placed on lockdown due to a threat posted to the school’s Facebook Page.

The school is currently in Summer Session and students were eventually able to head home while police remained at the campus to investigate.

The district says they’re canceling the remaining sessions for this week out of an “abundance of caution.”

That includes all activities that were scheduled outside of the school sessions.

Crocker Police and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

