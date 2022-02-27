News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Crooks Pleads Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Fentanyl-Related Death

Reporter Mike Anthony

Feb 27, 2022

A Columbia man accused of providing fentanyl which caused the death of another person could spend the next 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in Miller County Circuit Court. 31-year-old William Kyle Crooks was originally charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. The charges stemmed back to the drug-related death of a 29-year-old woman from Olean back in August 2020. The pleas, on Friday, were to an amended charge of Involuntary Manslaughter and the Delivery charge. The range of punishment is a minimum of three years with a maximum of ten years for each count. Sentencing is set for April 13th.

Reporter Mike Anthony

