A Columbia man accused of providing fentanyl which caused the death of another person could spend the next 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in Miller County Circuit Court. 31-year-old William Kyle Crooks was originally charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. The charges stemmed back to the drug-related death of a 29-year-old woman from Olean back in August 2020. The pleas, on Friday, were to an amended charge of Involuntary Manslaughter and the Delivery charge. The range of punishment is a minimum of three years with a maximum of ten years for each count. Sentencing is set for April 13th.

