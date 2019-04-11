Cup Tree Road Fire Burns Over 100 Acres; Firefighters Urge Residents to Refrain from Burning

With current dry conditions and high winds that are in the forecast, area firefighters are again pleading for residents to avoid burning until we get significant rainfall. Wednesday afternoon Gravois Fire District responded to a natural cover fire at Cup Tree Road and Bluff Drive. That fire burnt more than 100 acres of land and took firefighters around eight hours to contain. The risk of wildland fires is expected to remain high until we get more rain. As always you’re encouraged to refrain from burning when winds are over 10mph and humidity is less than 40%.