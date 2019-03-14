Custodian Accused of Masturbating in Front of Student Had Faced Similar Allegations Before

A custodian in the Camdenton school district facing criminal charges for lewd conduct in a school restroom had apparently been accused of similar actions before. 30-year old Jesse Warren DeVore was accused of masturbating in Wal-Mart bathroom in 2013. According to police documents, DeVore admitted to that incident but denied the latest allegations against him, in which a 12-year old boy at Oakridge Intermediate alleges that he masturbated in front of him. DeVore was removed from the school and was placed on a 24-hour hold while charges against him were officially finalized.