Cuts to Eldon Fire Department Take Effect January 1st

When Eldon residents wake up tomorrow, they’ll have fewer people on the job working to keep them safe. Budget cuts approved by the Board of Aldermen officially take effect Wednesday. That means the Eldon fire department will have three fewer positions, after the board voted to eliminate half of the paid firefighters on staff. The firefighters that remain posted a statement online in which they promised to do their jobs to the best of their ability with the staffing that’s available.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.