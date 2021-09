If you’re on the hunt for a job you may want to consider CVS.

The company says they’re planning to hire over 25,000 employees during a virtual career event this Friday.

Officials say they’re looking for candidates in both clinical and retail jobs, along with retail associates, pharmacists and more.

They say the majority of the jobs are for full-time, part-time and licensed pharmacists.

To apply, text CVS to 25000 or go to their website.