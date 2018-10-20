Dallas County Double Murder Investigation Updates

There’s been a lot of activity behind the scenes in the Dallas County double-homicide cases against five defendants.

Jeffery Stevenson, one of the two accused of killing Joe and Brandy Allen, has filed a motion requesting a change of judge for his case and has another proceeding scheduled for October 23 rd .

. Billy Medley, the other man accused in the killings, will go before a judge December 7 th for a preliminary hearing.

for a preliminary hearing. Cody Depriest has filed a motion requesting a bond reduction on a charge of abandoning a corpse. He also has a preliminary hearing set for October 23 rd .

. Kody Wilson has a preliminary hearing October 23rd for a charge of abandoning a corpse, and a counsel status hearing October 22nd on a charge of hindering the prosecution.