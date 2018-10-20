News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Dallas County Double Murder Investigation Updates

By Leave a Comment

There’s been a lot of activity behind the scenes in the Dallas County double-homicide cases against five defendants.

  • Jeffery Stevenson, one of the two accused of killing Joe and Brandy Allen, has filed a motion requesting a change of judge for his case and has another proceeding scheduled for October 23rd.
  • Billy Medley, the other man accused in the killings, will go before a judge December 7th for a preliminary hearing.
  • Cody Depriest has filed a motion requesting a bond reduction on a charge of abandoning a corpse. He also has a preliminary hearing set for October 23rd.
  • Kody Wilson has a preliminary hearing October 23rd for a charge of abandoning a corpse, and a counsel status hearing October 22nd on a charge of hindering the prosecution.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!