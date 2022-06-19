A Dallas County man is being accused of shooting his son in the head.

According to the Sheriff’s office, it happened early Saturday morning at a home on Cedar Ridge Road in the Long Lane area.

Sheriff Scott Rice says they apparently had an argument which turned violent when Bryan Jones shot his son, in the top of the head, with a 12-gauge-shotgun.

Apparently, the son drove himself to Mercy hospital in Lebanon where he was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield and is expected to recover.

Jones is charged with 2nd-degree assault and armed criminal action and he’s being held without bond.