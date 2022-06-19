News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Dallas County Man Facing Charges In Son’s Shooting

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 19, 2022 , ,

A Dallas County man is being accused of shooting his son in the head.

According to the Sheriff’s office, it happened early Saturday morning at a home on Cedar Ridge Road in the Long Lane area.

Sheriff Scott Rice says they apparently had an argument which turned violent when Bryan Jones shot his son, in the top of the head, with a 12-gauge-shotgun.

Apparently, the son drove himself to Mercy hospital in Lebanon where he was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield and is expected to recover.

Jones is charged with 2nd-degree assault and armed criminal action and he’s being held without bond.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Local News State News

Three Troopers To Join Lake Region Following Graduation Friday

Jun 19, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics Top Stories

Sunrise Beach Fire Looks At Adding Tax Increase To August Ballot

Jun 19, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Community Events Local News State News

Juneteenth Celebrated This Sunday & Monday Across The US

Jun 18, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News

Dallas County Man Facing Charges In Son’s Shooting

Jun 19, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News

Three Troopers To Join Lake Region Following Graduation Friday

Jun 19, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics Top Stories

Sunrise Beach Fire Looks At Adding Tax Increase To August Ballot

Jun 19, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Top Stories

Freedom Ridge Low Water Crossing Remains A Headache For Camden County

Jun 18, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com