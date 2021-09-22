Dallas County Man Facing Kidnapping Charges

A Dallas County man accused of kidnapping was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

58-year-old James Phelps of Windyville appeared on teleconference without counsel.

Phelps was taken into custody on Friday following a tip from the FBI, that someone submitted photos showing a woman, identified as Cassidy Rainwater, in a cage.

Officials in Dallas County say Rainwater was staying with Phelps while working to get “back on her feet,” however Phelps claims she left in the middle of the night in July and he had not seen her since.

At this time it’s unknown if Rainwater has been found or not.

Phelps is currently being held without bond in the Dallas County Jail.