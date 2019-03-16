Dallas County Murder Case Update

One suspect in a Dallas County murder case has a court date coming up, while another has had his case moved to another county. Jeffery Stevenson and Billy Medley are accused in the shooting death of Joe and Brandy Allen last October. Stevenson had a motion granted for a change of venue. His case will now be heard in Hickory County. A preliminary hearing for Medley is scheduled for March 25th. Both men are charged with two counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, second-degree burglary, and stealing a motor vehicle. Medley is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.