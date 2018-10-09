Dallas County Murder Suspect Arrested in Oklahoma

The second suspect in the slaying of a Dallas County couple is in custody. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office says Billy Sage Medley was arrested without incident during the early morning hours Tuesday. A tip to officials in Laclede County led authorities to Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, where Medley was captured. He’s facing murder charges in connection to the deaths of Joe and Brandy Allen. Athena Venable has also been arrested and will be charged with hindering prosecution by hindering a fugitive.