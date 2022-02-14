News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Dallas County Murder Suspect get New Representation

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 13, 2022 , , , ,

One of the suspects in the grisly killing of Dallas County woman, Cassidy Rainwater, has a new attorney representing him.

James Phelps, the owner of the property where Rainwater’s remains were found in a freezer, is now represented by a public defender from Kansas City. Phelps has a criminal setting hearing scheduled for Friday the 18th. 

The accused, along with his co-defendant, Timothy Norton, are facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and abandonment of a corpse. Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice says they have confirmed the identity of the remains to be Rainwater’s through a DNA test, and they also located pieces of those remains on a nearby property belonging to her grandfather.

