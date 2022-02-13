A Dallas County law enforcement officer opened fire on a suspect after he charged at the officer while reportedly brandishing a knife. That’s according to a statement released on the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Friday. The suspect allegedly entered a local business on Thursday and began threatening the owner with a knife, before leaving the scene on foot. The department says the responding officers made several unsuccessful attempts to disarm the suspect. He was apprehended and airlifted to an area hospital for treatment.

