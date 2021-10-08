Dallas Sheriff Responds To Fake Stories About Missing Woman Cassidy Rainwater

The Dallas County Sheriff is snapping back at Fake News about the ongoing missing persons case involving 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater.

In a statement, Sheriff Scott Rice says you cannot trust the “Crap” coming out of social media, most of the information is inaccurate.

The Sheriff says the recent reports from a so-called crime blogger stating rainwater may have been cannibalized is absolute non-sense.

Rice says investigations take a long time and this isn’t a TV show that will “go to break” then come back with the answers in 17 minutes.

As of right now, the only factual information on the case is that the home of James Phelps and Timothy Norton near Lebanon did burn to the ground, the cause of which remains unknown, and trip wires were found on the property.

Both Phelps and Norton remain in jail awaiting a trial date on November 5th.

Rainwater is still missing at this time and the Dallas County Sheriff’s office is awaiting results from DNA tests before any further details will be released.

****Press release:

Addressing Fake News:

There is a lot of misinformation and rumors regarding the Cassidy Rainwater case being circulated across social media and various news platforms. While I understand the impatience and curiosity of the people, I’m going to give you a piece of advice. It is not a good idea to listen to “a crime reporter/blogger “or TikTok videos that are sitting in their apartment or their mommy and daddy’s basement eating Great Value cheese puffs and drinking box wine with grand intentions of being a social media superstar. If you are hanging on every word is this type of crap, believing it to be fact, you are living in a fantasy world. This isn’t a tv series or movie where we go to commercial break and have lab results in 15 minutes. Searching a crime scene for 7 days 24 hours a day takes that long, 168 hours. 99.999999% of what has been posted to social media is CRAP.

Law Enforcement Officers must play within the rules of the American Criminal Justice system. While the system has its faults, it’s still the best system in the world. We are judged by a jury of our peers with a Judge presiding over the case, a Prosecutor who presents the case, and a Defense attorney who defends their client. This is where ALL facts of the case come out, not TikTok, Facebook, or any other social media outlet. NO, you are not entitled to a play-by-play of an ongoing investigation. If you want to be in the know, we are hiring along with every other law enforcement agency in the country.

We are working in the real-world and this is an active ongoing investigation. When all members of the prosecution team believe that it is appropriate to release information, we will keep you informed. Until that time, I can tell you we have all parties involved with Cassidy Rainwater’s case in jail and we expect additional charges to be filed in the coming days.

If you are not a resident and are planning a trip into our Beautiful County to sightsee, remember a few things. While the citizens of Dallas County are friendly, neighborly, caring, and kind people, we do not like those who show up to trespass, litter, vandalize, harass, or destroy property. If this is your intention, you are not welcome here and we will prosecute you for this.

Sheriff Rice.