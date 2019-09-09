Dam Stabilization Project Receives Top Plant Award

A project to stabilize Bagnell Dam has been recognized internationally by Power Magazine. MC Industrial, Incorporated was a general contractor that worked on the project. They’ve been given the 2019 Top Plant Award in the renewable category. The $53 million project was the first major structural update to the dam in over 30 years. It was completed in September of last year, three months ahead of schedule and on-budget.

You can view drone footage of the construction here.