Dangerous Heat Wave Continues Across The Ozarks

Over the next several days the Lake Area will remain in a heat advisory.

The air temperature during the day may be around the mid-to-upper 90s, but the heat index will make it feel more like 106 – or more.

“You combine the heat and humidity and your body behaves as if the air temperature is what the heat index temperature is, so if you have an air temperature of 95 degrees but the head index is say…105….your body can only cool itself as if the air temperature was 105 degrees” says meteorologist Ray Miller with the Weatherology Weather Center.

Miller also says the risk for heat-related illness goes up considerably it can get even hotter if your in a parked car “You can see temperatures climbing well into the 100s inside of a car. It’s easy to get up to 140 even 150 degrees, within a matter of minutes…and that’s going to be fatal for just about anybody.”

A Heat Advisory’s in effect for Lake of the Ozarks and most of Mid-Missouri through Thursday night at 7.

From the national weather service:

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Daily afternoon and evening heat index values of 100 to 106 are expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged heat wave that will last through most of the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.