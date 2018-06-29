Daniel Pettis Sentenced to the Maximum

A Sunrise Beach man receives the maximum sentence for the May, 2017, attack of his neighbor by striking him with a truck…that’s according to Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Miller. Miller says 56-year-old Daniel Ray Pettis had been set to go before a jury this week but, instead, entered an Alford plea the night before to the charge of second-degree assault. An Alford plea does not admit guilt but concedes that the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction. After the plea was entered and arguments presented regarding sentencing, the Honorable Donald Lloyd Barnes handed Pettis a seven year term in the department of corrections. The circuit case was heard on a change of venue from Camden County in Laclede County.