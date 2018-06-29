News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Daniel Pettis Sentenced to the Maximum

By Leave a Comment

A Sunrise Beach man receives the maximum sentence for the May, 2017, attack of his neighbor by striking him with a truck…that’s according to Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Heather Miller. Miller says 56-year-old Daniel Ray Pettis had been set to go before a jury this week but, instead, entered an Alford plea the night before to the charge of second-degree assault. An Alford plea does not admit guilt but concedes that the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction. After the plea was entered and arguments presented regarding sentencing, the Honorable Donald Lloyd Barnes handed Pettis a seven year term in the department of corrections. The circuit case was heard on a change of venue from Camden County in Laclede County.

Filed Under: Local News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!