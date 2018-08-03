News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Darnell Officially Facing Charges in Moniteau County

By Leave a Comment

The non-custodial mother taken into custody for, allegedly, grabbing her four-year-old boy from his custodial grandparents and going on a 3-day run with the youngster now faces formal charges in Moniteau County. Courthouse records indicate that 36-year-old Julie Darnell is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child-no sexual contact. It’s alleged that Darnell took the 4-year-old during the early morning hours on Sunday before being taken into custody Wednesday near Russellville. A quick thinking concrete truck driver, flagged down for a ride by Darnell, was able to stall until deputies arrived on the scene. Darnell was taken to the Moniteau County Jail. Her bond was set at $75-thousand with an added condition of no contact with the 4-year-old.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!