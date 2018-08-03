Darnell Officially Facing Charges in Moniteau County

The non-custodial mother taken into custody for, allegedly, grabbing her four-year-old boy from his custodial grandparents and going on a 3-day run with the youngster now faces formal charges in Moniteau County. Courthouse records indicate that 36-year-old Julie Darnell is charged with stealing a motor vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child-no sexual contact. It’s alleged that Darnell took the 4-year-old during the early morning hours on Sunday before being taken into custody Wednesday near Russellville. A quick thinking concrete truck driver, flagged down for a ride by Darnell, was able to stall until deputies arrived on the scene. Darnell was taken to the Moniteau County Jail. Her bond was set at $75-thousand with an added condition of no contact with the 4-year-old.