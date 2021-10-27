News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

David Mitchem Selected As New Lake Ozark City Administrator

By

No fireworks for the city of Lake Ozark last night (Tuesday), after the election of David Mitchem as City Administrator.

In what was expected to be a showdown between the Board of Alderman and a city committee appointed by Mayor Dennis Newberry, the board instead voted unanimously to elect Mitchem over Harrison Fry, who had been previously selected for the role being vacated by retiring Administrator Dave Van Dee.

Fry was originally selected by an outside firm as a top candidate to shadow Van Dee and continue his work in the city, however Mayor Newberry decided it would be in the best interest for the city to see if there were “other people” who may be as qualified for the role.

Thus, a committee was formed and David Mitchem was the one recommended by the committee.

For his efforts, Fry is being retained as Assistant City Administrator and Community Development Director, but with a strengthening of his job duties and a pay increase.

A retirement party for Van Dee is being planned for this Friday.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, Politics, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com