Dawson Road in Camdenton will be closing Monday. The city says it’s part of an ongoing water line replacement project. Dawson will be closed from N. Business Route 5 to Rector Road from Monday until the completion of the project. All residents on Dawson, Brookview Apartments, Mia Drive, Forrestway Drive, and Bent Tree Lane will need to use Mulberry Lane and Sunset Lane for ingress and egress.