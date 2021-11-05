Daylight Savings Time Comes To An End This Sunday Morning

Spring forward, fall backward…it’s that time of the year again when daylight saving time comes to an end.

That means, at 2-AM Sunday, time turns back one hour.

Lake Area fire districts and departments also say it’s a pretty good time to check those batteries in smoke alarms and review your escape plans should your home catch on fire.

According to statistics, 38% of home fire deaths happen when there is no working alarms in the home with that number being cut in half for homes with working smoke alarms.