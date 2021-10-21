News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

DEA National Takeback Day This Weekend

Law enforcement in the Lake Area, and beyond, once again will be hosting an effort to collect unwanted drugs. This Saturday, the 23rd, is the DEA National Take Back Day. Among local agencies participating in the effort will be the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department which says controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter medications will be collected. Also collected will be liquid medications which need to be sealed and in original containers. Although there will be no anonymous disposals, containers being turned in should have any identifying information removed. Syringes and injectables will not be taken. The official effort, on Saturday, will run from 10am-2pm.

