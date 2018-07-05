Deadline Approaching to Register for August Primary

If you plan to vote in the August primary election, you now have less than a week to make sure you’re eligible. The voter registration deadline is July 11th. Camden County Clerk Rowland Todd says it shouldn’t be hard to get registered.
Depending on where you live, you may have several important items on the ballot. At least one statewide ballot initiative, a referendum on right to work legislation, will be decided August 7th. If you don’t want to commit to a political party when you vote, you can request a non-partisan, or issues-only, ballot. The registration deadline for the November election is October 10th.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.