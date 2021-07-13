Deadline For Commercial Vehicle Officer Job Set For August 1st

You have until August 1st to get your application in for consideration as a commercial vehicle officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The selection process has several phases, including a written exam, a job-related physical agility test, an oral interview, a polygraph test and other procedures.

Positions are open in several parts of Missouri and the number of people hired will be determined by the number of positions that need to be filled and also by budget parameters.

***Additional info:

EMPHASIS: Missouri State Highway Patrol Seeks Commercial Vehicle Officer Applicants

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, a premiere law enforcement agency, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of commercial vehicle officer. The Patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply and will offer testing/interviews at General Headquarters in Jefferson City, Missouri. Those who successfully complete the evaluation will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 13th Commercial Vehicle Officer Class, scheduled to begin training on January 3, 2022. The application deadline is August 1, 2021.

The Human Resources Division will contact each applicant to determine their location(s) of interest. Currently, positions are available at each of the following weigh stations:

Troop A — Mayview, and Platte City

Troop B — Macon

Troop C — Bloomsdale, Foristell, and St. Clair

Troop E — Charleston and Steele

Troop G — Willow Springs

Troop H — Eagleville and Watson



To be eligible candidates must possess a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent and be 21 years of age at time of appointment. The starting salary for a commercial vehicle officer is $3,230 per month. Other benefits include group health insurance, contributory retirement, career advancement, and more.

The selection process is a multi-phase testing procedure including: written examination, a job-related physical agility test, oral interview board, polygraph examination, and background investigation. After a conditional offer of employment, the applicant must successfully complete a medical examination (to include vision and hearing), psychological examination, a psychological interview, drug screening, and final applicant review.

Individuals interested in a commercial vehicle officer position must complete and submit an application via this MSHP application link and upload an Additional Commercial Vehicle Officer Applicant Information form prior to the application deadline. Resumes will not be accepted in lieu of the application. Individuals who have previously completed an application must access their profile in the system to re-apply.

The number of successful candidates being extended an offer of employment is contingent upon factors such as budget constraints and the number of vacant positions statewide.

MSHP IS AN EEO EMPLOYER M/F