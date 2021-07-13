News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Deadline For Commercial Vehicle Officer Job Set For August 1st

By

You have until August 1st to get your application in for consideration as a commercial vehicle officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The selection process has several phases, including a written exam, a job-related physical agility test, an oral interview, a polygraph test and other procedures.

Positions are open in several parts of Missouri and the number of people hired will be determined by the number of positions that need to be filled and also by budget parameters.

 

***Additional info:

EMPHASIS: Missouri State Highway Patrol Seeks Commercial Vehicle Officer Applicants

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, a premiere law enforcement agency, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of commercial vehicle officer. The Patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply and will offer testing/interviews at General Headquarters in Jefferson City, Missouri. Those who successfully complete the evaluation will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 13th Commercial Vehicle Officer Class, scheduled to begin training on January 3, 2022. The application deadline is August 1, 2021.

The Human Resources Division will contact each applicant to determine their location(s) of interest. Currently, positions are available at each of the following weigh stations:

Troop A — Mayview, and Platte City
Troop B — Macon
Troop C — Bloomsdale, Foristell, and St. Clair
Troop E — Charleston and Steele
Troop G — Willow Springs
Troop H — Eagleville and Watson


To be eligible candidates must possess a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent and be 21 years of age at time of appointment. The starting salary for a commercial vehicle officer is $3,230 per month. Other benefits include group health insurance, contributory retirement, career advancement, and more.

The selection process is a multi-phase testing procedure including: written examination, a job-related physical agility test, oral interview board, polygraph examination, and background investigation. After a conditional offer of employment, the applicant must successfully complete a medical examination (to include vision and hearing), psychological examination, a psychological interview, drug screening, and final applicant review.

Individuals interested in a commercial vehicle officer position must complete and submit an application via this MSHP application link and upload an Additional Commercial Vehicle Officer Applicant Information form prior to the application deadline. Resumes will not be accepted in lieu of the application. Individuals who have previously completed an application must access their profile in the system to re-apply.

The number of successful candidates being extended an offer of employment is contingent upon factors such as budget constraints and the number of vacant positions statewide.

MSHP IS AN EEO EMPLOYER M/F

Filed Under: Business, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com