Death Defying Powerboat Crash In Key West Is Hot Topic Day Before Lake Race

By

 

The World Championships in Key West produced a death defying incident and the teams involved meet again at the Lake Race.

Both Loren Peters and Bill Allen are racing again this weekend at the Lake Race. Scott Porta at Porta Performance has taken on the challenge of finding out exactly why this happened and how we can stop anything like this happening again.

Each boat’s throttleman and driver escaped through the escape hatch and was transported to the medical center and released without life threatening injuries.

All three (3) will be at the race this weekend to discuss the progress on the aerodynamic findings, which will be released in an upcoming Professional Boat Builder’s article: “Boats Can’t Fly.”

Catch them live on today’s Morning Magazine show at 9AM and see the crash videos below…..

 

 

