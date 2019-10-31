Declaratory Judgment, Lodging Tax Increase Discussed on “The Ozarks Today”

A declaratory judgment released by Camden County Commissioner Greg Hasty that listed as an uncontroverted fact that the Camden County Business District is a legally formed entity is from a seven-year old settlement. It’s the current fact on record, but according to attorney Fawzy Simon, that doesn’t mean it’s unchangeable.

NEWS-10-31-19 Fawzy A - 31st October 2019

Dave Huffman was the party who brought the suit and says he only gave up the fight when he had no other choice.

NEWS-10-31-19 Huffman B - 31st October 2019

The issue was raised as part of the discussion over the proposed increase in lodging tax. Huffman says at the end of the day, they just want things done correctly.

NEWS-10-31-19 Huffman A - 31st October 2019

Huffman and Simon discussed the issue on “The Ozarks Today” on KRMS. Both interviews can be heard in the archive section of our website.