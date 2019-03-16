Deepwater Man Dies After Falling Overboard on LOTO

One person is dead after apparently falling overboard at the 91-mile marker at Lake of the Ozarks, in Benton County. The highway patrol says a trooper observed a subject in the water shortly before 10:00 Friday morning. The trooper and three acquaintances of the man were able to pull him to first responders who started lifesaving efforts. Those efforts were unsuccessful. Pronounced dead at the scene was 52-year-old Timothy Bysor, of Deepwater Missouri. Bysor is the fourth water-related fatality, so far, reported this year by the highway patrol…the first at the Lake of the Ozarks.