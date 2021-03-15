Deepwater Man Killed In Benton County Multi-Vehicle Crash

A Deepwater man is dead following a fatal crash in Benton County over the weekend.

According to the Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Derrick Spain of Warsaw was traveling north on Highway 7 near Walking Horse Lane, when he crossed the center line and struck 24-year-old Bailey Jelinek of Deepwater head on.

Investigators say both vehicles spun around and were struck by a truck driven by 63-year-old Alan Haverland, also of Deepwater.

Jelinek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spain, his passenger 25-year-old Kayla Rieves and a 1-year-old child were transferred to Bothwell Regional Hospital for treatment.

Rieves was later transferred to University Hospital in Columbia.