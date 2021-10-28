News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Deer Hunting In MO State Parks Coming In November

If you’re looking to hunt deer in Missouri State Parks this winter, it won’t be happening in the Lake Area.

Officials with the MDC have released the parks that will allow hunting for this season, but none of them are in the immediate region.

The parks allowing hunting include Edmund A. Babler, Cuivre River, Knob Noster, Mark Twain, Pomme de Terre, St. Joe and Watkins Woolen Mill State Park.

Those parks will be closed to tourists on Saturday, November 6th and Sunday, November 7th during the hunts.

 

****More info:

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 27, 2021 –  To safely and effectively manage the deer population in some state parks, Missouri State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation are coordinating efforts to hold managed deer hunts. The following parks will be closed for managed deer hunts Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7.

  • Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park.
  • Cuivre River State Park.
  • Knob Noster State Park.
  • Mark Twain State Park.
  • Pomme de Terre State Park (Pittsburg).
  • Joe State Park.
  • Watkins Woolen Mill State Park.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.comMissouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

