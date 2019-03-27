Deer Reduction Efforts in Four Seasons Area Deemed a Success

Officials are calling an increased effort to reduce the deer population in the Village of Four Seasons a success. The village and the Four Seasons Lakesites POA says that recent activities in the four-and-a-half square miles of property around a large portion of Horseshoe Bend resulted in more than 900 pounds of venison being donated to a local food pantry. The additional effort to remove deer from that area was a cooperative effort with the state Department of Conservation and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The biologists involved were highly-trained firearms experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.