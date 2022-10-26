News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News State News Top Stories

Deer Strike Complaints Are Filling Up MODOT’s Complaint Box

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 26, 2022 , ,

A MO-DOT spokesman says struck deer on state roads that have been the subject of recent complaints are getting the department’s attention.

MO-DOT’s Danny Roeger says equipment issues are the cause of delays in picking them up.

“Our truck mounted attenuators….you know, our protected vehicles in our work zones, those are required for our maintenance workers to go out and monitor traffic and unfortunately we haven’t had those resources in a little while. They’ve been out on loan to other areas or they’ve been in-operatable, but we’ve got them back this week” Says Roeger, “So if you’re traveling down 54 this week, you’re going to see a TMA and some workers out there in live traffic, picking up debris and deer carcasses’.”

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Bennett Spring Stream Team #5462 will hold annual clean up Nov. 5

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Michael Fong to Serve as Acting Regional Administrator for SBA’s Great Plains Region VII

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Luetkemeyer on Guidance Issued by CFPB on “Junk Fees”

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Bennett Spring Stream Team #5462 will hold annual clean up Nov. 5

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Michael Fong to Serve as Acting Regional Administrator for SBA’s Great Plains Region VII

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Luetkemeyer on Guidance Issued by CFPB on “Junk Fees”

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release
Local News Politics Top Stories

Laclede Voters Could Be Voting To Cut Taxes On Commercial Properties

Oct 26, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins