Deer Strike Complaints Are Filling Up MODOT’s Complaint Box

A MO-DOT spokesman says struck deer on state roads that have been the subject of recent complaints are getting the department’s attention.

MO-DOT’s Danny Roeger says equipment issues are the cause of delays in picking them up.

“Our truck mounted attenuators….you know, our protected vehicles in our work zones, those are required for our maintenance workers to go out and monitor traffic and unfortunately we haven’t had those resources in a little while. They’ve been out on loan to other areas or they’ve been in-operatable, but we’ve got them back this week” Says Roeger, “So if you’re traveling down 54 this week, you’re going to see a TMA and some workers out there in live traffic, picking up debris and deer carcasses’.”