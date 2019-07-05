Defendants in Child Sex Abuse Case Scheduled for Court Appearances

Two people charged in a Camden County child sex abuse case are scheduled to appear in court Monday. Darrell Rountree and Amanda Rice-Foss both have bond reduction hearings coming up. The public defender’s office is representing Rountree, while Rice-Foss is applying for the same assistance. Rountree is charged with abuse or neglect of a child and five counts of statutory sodomy. Rice-Foss faces three counts of tampering or attempting to tamper with a witness and two counts of statutory sodomy. The alleged victims in the case were under 12 years old.