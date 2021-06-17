Delta Variant Of COVID 19 On The Rise In Missouri And Nationwide

Health officials are sounding the alarm for those who haven’t been vaccinated, as a new variant starts to spread nationwide, all while states continue to open up from COVID 19 restrictions.

The Delta Variant is nearly doubling every two weeks, and it tends to look like it might even be more serious in making people ill.

The Biden administration pushes to get 70% of Americans vaccinated with at least one dose by Independence Day.

At least 20 states are now banning so called vaccine passports, documents, which they say would have encouraged people to get a shot.

Delta, first found in India, is now responsible for almost 10% of new COVID cases here in the us.

Moderna says the Biden administration agreed to buy 200 million additional doses of its vaccine and that shots could be used as boosters or for children under 12, if the FDA gives emergency use authorization.