Democrat JD Leathers Announces Run For 4th Congressional Seat

We now know the name of the Democrat looking to run against several Republicans, all vying for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler.

Former Farmer J.D. Leathers of Cass County is announcing his intentions to run for the seat.

Previously Leathers was working as a Traffic Commissioner in the city of Webster Groves, as well as a Public Policy Advisor for the city of Brentwood, both suburbs in St. Louis.

Hartzler has represented this district, which makes up most of the Lake Area, since 2010.