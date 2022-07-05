News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Department Of Revenue Enacts 5 Cent Gas Tax Exemptions

ByReporter John Rogger

Jul 4, 2022 , , , ,

It may not be a relief for the cost of Fuel right now, but residents across Missouri will be able to claim a higher number on their fuel tax starting today.

Officials say between October 1st 2020 and June 30th 2022, the tax exemptions where 2 and ½ cents per gallon, but today that amount now increases to 5 cents per gallon until June 2023.

They say you can submit all receipts to the Missouri Department of Revenue to get a credit for the state taxes that you’ve paid.

In order to apply, you’ll need to save all your fuel receipts to show how much was purchased and you’ll need your vehicle VIN number.

All info should be submitted to the Missouri Department of Revenue via one of two tax forms on their website.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business Local News State News

Missouri Job Center Website Down Due To National Issue

Jul 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Man Injured In UTV Crash Out Of Benton County

Jul 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
State News Top Stories

Lawsuits Begin In Fatal Amtrak Crash Near Mendon Missouri

Jul 4, 2022 CBS Radio News

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News State News

Missouri Job Center Website Down Due To National Issue

Jul 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Man Injured In UTV Crash Out Of Benton County

Jul 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
State News Top Stories

Lawsuits Begin In Fatal Amtrak Crash Near Mendon Missouri

Jul 4, 2022 CBS Radio News
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Department Of Revenue Enacts 5 Cent Gas Tax Exemptions

Jul 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com