It may not be a relief for the cost of Fuel right now, but residents across Missouri will be able to claim a higher number on their fuel tax starting today.

Officials say between October 1st 2020 and June 30th 2022, the tax exemptions where 2 and ½ cents per gallon, but today that amount now increases to 5 cents per gallon until June 2023.

They say you can submit all receipts to the Missouri Department of Revenue to get a credit for the state taxes that you’ve paid.

In order to apply, you’ll need to save all your fuel receipts to show how much was purchased and you’ll need your vehicle VIN number.

All info should be submitted to the Missouri Department of Revenue via one of two tax forms on their website.