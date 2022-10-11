News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Despite Columbus Day Holiday Many Official Offices Remain Open

Oct 10, 2022 , ,

Monday is Columbus Day which is a federal holiday and Among the 12 official Missouri holidays.

All court facilities in Missouri are closed and most state government agencies aside from essential services also get the day off.

The Postal Service will not deliver mail, but banks can be open if they choose to be.

And while some local governments will be closed, others will not.

One example – Assistant City Administrator in Osage Beach Mike Whelty tells KRMS city hall will be open and he’ll be in his office.

Overall the best advice is to call ahead if you’re unsure of whether something’s open or closed for the holiday.

