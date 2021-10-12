Despite Labor Shortage Improving In Camdenton, Plenty Of Jobs Remain Available

Despite a continued labor shortage here in the Lake Area, revenues for the year remain strong in the City of Camdenton. That’s according to administrator Jeff Hooker who says, with the CARES and COVID money being cut off, more people are returning to the workforce…

Hooker also says, while the situation is improving, there are still plenty of jobs available…

And with the expected openings of the V-A and Kwik Car in Camdenton, there will soon be even more jobs available. Negotiations are also underway to bring a couple more restaurants and lodging facilities to the city.