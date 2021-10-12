News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Despite Labor Shortage Improving In Camdenton, Plenty Of Jobs Remain Available

By

Despite a continued labor shortage here in the Lake Area, revenues for the year remain strong in the City of Camdenton. That’s according to administrator Jeff Hooker who says, with the CARES and COVID money being cut off, more people are returning to the workforce…

      NEWS-10-12-2021 HOOKER ON LABOR-A - 11th October 2021

Hooker also says, while the situation is improving, there are still plenty of jobs available…

      NEWS-10-12-2021 HOOKER ON LABOR-B - 11th October 2021

And with the expected openings of the V-A and Kwik Car in Camdenton, there will soon be even more jobs available. Negotiations are also underway to bring a couple more restaurants and lodging facilities to the city.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com