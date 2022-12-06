Details Of Autopsy Report for Attorney Brian Byrd Released

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has released findings of a final autopsy report regarding the July 18th cause of death for lake area attorney Brian Byrd.

Sheriff Tony Helms says, based on information received from the medical examiner’s office in Springfield, Byrd’s cause of death has been determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 50-year-old Byrd was reported missing in July about a week before his body was discovered in the back seat of car found in the parking lot at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

The medical examiner’s office also determined that Byrd had no foreign substances in his bloodstream at the time of his death.

****Press Release:

The final autopsy results have been received by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigators regarding the death investigation of local attorney Brian Byrd.

Based on the autopsy of Mr. Byrd’s body the medical examiner from Southwest Forensics in Springfield, MO determined Mr. Byrd’s cause of death was a perforating gunshot wound to the head.

The medical examiner ruled Mr. Byrd’s manner of death as suicide.

The medical examiner included in the report a toxicology report conducted by Axis Forensic Technology indicating Mr. Byrd had no foreign substances in his bloodstream at the time of his death.

Missing Attorney’s Remains Located in Osage Beach

Osage Beach, MO, 07-18-22 – On 07-18-22, detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department responded to Lake Regional Hospital where they located missing local attorney Brian Byrd’s black Lexus. Byrd’s deceased body was inside the backseat of the vehicle.

Camden County Detectives notified the next of kin shortly after discovery. Byrd’s body is scheduled for an autopsy this week to determine cause of death.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for all their help in this case by getting the word out of Byrd’s disappearance. We would also like to thank our partners at the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Osage Beach Police Department, Lake Regional Health System, and the Medical Examiners at Southwest Forensics for their continued assistance in this investigation.