Details Released On Lake Ozark Man Facing Assault Charges

A Lake Ozark man faces a pending felony charge of assault involving a special victim and misdemeanor peace disturbance.

A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse alleges that William Nowicki, Junior, was involved in a domestic when a deputy arrived at the scene on Fairlawn Circle back in late October.

Nowicki, who appeared to be drunk at the time, refused to comply with orders given by the deputy before walking into a kitchen area toward a table with a knife on it.

While being restrained, Nowicki allegedly spun around and grabbed the deputy by his ballistic vest prompting the deputy to clock him in the head with a fist and then deploy a taser.

Nowicki, who has a history which includes at least two other dometic assault charges, was transported to the Camden County Jail and put on a hold at the time.