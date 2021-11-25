News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Details Released On Lake Ozark Man Facing Assault Charges

By

A Lake Ozark man faces a pending felony charge of assault involving a special victim and misdemeanor peace disturbance.

A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse alleges that William Nowicki, Junior, was involved in a domestic when a deputy arrived at the scene on Fairlawn Circle back in late October.

Nowicki, who appeared to be drunk at the time, refused to comply with orders given by the deputy before walking into a kitchen area toward a table with a knife on it.

While being restrained, Nowicki allegedly spun around and grabbed the deputy by his ballistic vest prompting the deputy to clock him in the head with a fist and then deploy a taser.

Nowicki, who has a history which includes at least two other dometic assault charges, was transported to the Camden County Jail and put on a hold at the time.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com