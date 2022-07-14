News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Health Local News

Diaper Drive Underway Wednesday At The Lake Of The Ozarks

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jul 13, 2022 , ,
blue and white plastic pack

With diapers being on a list of items parents cannot purchase with government assistance, one local lake area group is doing its thing to make sure those parents are stocked up.

“We raised funds for diapers and period products, and then we get those products to about 25 difference community partners” says Jessica Rozier, founder and executive director of “the Changing Table,” “That includes schools, clinics, shelters, food banks…we get diapers and period products to their program, so that they can better serve the families they’re already working with.” 

Rozier goes onto say a diaper giveaway is taking place Wednesday (today) at Heritage Elementary…“Families in the School of the Osage district who need diapers, can drive through the school at the strip and receive up to 100 diapers per child.”

It’s further estimated that one-in-three families with diaper-aged children will, often, be forced to choose between buying enough diapers or putting more food on the kitchen table.

The diaper giveaway at Heritage will go from 5-7.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Health Local News Politics State News

Nation’s Urine Samples Shows 80% Of People Have Roundup In Their Body

Jul 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics School News State News

State Senator Group To Look At Public Education Accrediations

Jul 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Police Searching For Missing Baby Believed To Be In The Lake Area

Jul 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Health Local News Politics State News

Nation’s Urine Samples Shows 80% Of People Have Roundup In Their Body

Jul 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics School News State News

State Senator Group To Look At Public Education Accrediations

Jul 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Police Searching For Missing Baby Believed To Be In The Lake Area

Jul 13, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News

Columbia Man Arrested In Laclede County For Trafficking Fentanyl

Jul 13, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com