With diapers being on a list of items parents cannot purchase with government assistance, one local lake area group is doing its thing to make sure those parents are stocked up.

“We raised funds for diapers and period products, and then we get those products to about 25 difference community partners” says Jessica Rozier, founder and executive director of “the Changing Table,” “That includes schools, clinics, shelters, food banks…we get diapers and period products to their program, so that they can better serve the families they’re already working with.”

Rozier goes onto say a diaper giveaway is taking place Wednesday (today) at Heritage Elementary…“Families in the School of the Osage district who need diapers, can drive through the school at the strip and receive up to 100 diapers per child.”

It’s further estimated that one-in-three families with diaper-aged children will, often, be forced to choose between buying enough diapers or putting more food on the kitchen table.

The diaper giveaway at Heritage will go from 5-7.