News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Dick’s Sporting Goods To Extend Employee Premium Pay

By Leave a Comment

Officials with Dick’s Sporting Goods say they plan to extend premium pay for all employees through the end of the year.

Current wages are at 15% above ordinary pay.

The company says they will also follow stores like Wal-Mart, Target and Kohl’s by closing for Thanksgiving this year.

Back in April, Dick’s furloughed a majority of its 40,000 employees.

Dick’s lake area store is located inside the Dierberg’s Shopping plaza.

 

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) today announced it will close all store locations and distribution centers on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. This closure includes specialty stores Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream.

The company also announced that store and distribution center teammates will continue to receive a 15 percent pay premium through the end of the year.

“We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication,” said Ed Stack, Chairman and CEO. “They have navigated this year with strength, commitment and care for each other and for our customers. We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude.”

In previous years, most DICK’S Sporting Goods stores were open with limited evening hours on Thanksgiving.

All DICK’S Sporting Goods locations will operate on standard business hours on Wednesday, November 25. Information on holiday hours, which begin Friday, November 27, will be shared at a later date.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.
Founded in 1948, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of May 2, 2020, the Company operated 726 DICK’S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK’S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping.  DICK’S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront.  For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions