Dick’s Sporting Goods To Extend Employee Premium Pay

Officials with Dick’s Sporting Goods say they plan to extend premium pay for all employees through the end of the year.

Current wages are at 15% above ordinary pay.

The company says they will also follow stores like Wal-Mart, Target and Kohl’s by closing for Thanksgiving this year.

Back in April, Dick’s furloughed a majority of its 40,000 employees.

Dick’s lake area store is located inside the Dierberg’s Shopping plaza.

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) today announced it will close all store locations and distribution centers on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. This closure includes specialty stores Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream.

The company also announced that store and distribution center teammates will continue to receive a 15 percent pay premium through the end of the year.

“We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication,” said Ed Stack, Chairman and CEO. “They have navigated this year with strength, commitment and care for each other and for our customers. We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude.”

In previous years, most DICK’S Sporting Goods stores were open with limited evening hours on Thanksgiving.

All DICK’S Sporting Goods locations will operate on standard business hours on Wednesday, November 25. Information on holiday hours, which begin Friday, November 27, will be shared at a later date.

