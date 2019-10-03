Diet Tips for Better Breast Health

October is breast cancer awareness month, and, like many other health issues, your diet plays a big role in both the likelihood of contracting the disease, as well as your ability to fight it. Lake Regional Oncologist Dr. Maggi Coplin says patients will often make sure their pets have the best organic food or their cars run on premium fuel…but often forget to put quality fuel into their own body.

NEWS-10-3-19 Coplin diet A - 3rd October 2019

Coplin says that while fad diets come and go, research shows the best base for consistent good health starts with a simple formula of an anti-inflammatory diet.

NEWS-10-3-19 Coplin diet B - 3rd October 2019

You can learn more about breast cancer awareness at a free health talk scheduled for October 15th.