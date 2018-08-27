News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Diocese of Jefferson City Opening Up Church Files for Review

By Leave a Comment

A leader in the Catholic Church in the Jefferson City area is opening up church files after the revelation that hundreds of priests in the Pittsburgh diocese abused thousands of children.  Bishop Shawn McKnight is asking the state’s Attorney General to review the Diocese’s files.  This follows a review conducted by retired FBI and law enforcement agents of all files of living clergy and seminarians of the Diocese.  There are currently no clergy in active ministry with violations of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.  It has been learned, however, that John Pender used to live in Richland in the 70’s and 80’s.  He was one of the men named in the Pennsylvania grand jury report.  The Diocese says they’re looking for any information regarding any inappropriate behavior toward children or vulnerable adults. 

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!