Diocese of Jefferson City Opening Up Church Files for Review

A leader in the Catholic Church in the Jefferson City area is opening up church files after the revelation that hundreds of priests in the Pittsburgh diocese abused thousands of children. Bishop Shawn McKnight is asking the state’s Attorney General to review the Diocese’s files. This follows a review conducted by retired FBI and law enforcement agents of all files of living clergy and seminarians of the Diocese. There are currently no clergy in active ministry with violations of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. It has been learned, however, that John Pender used to live in Richland in the 70’s and 80’s. He was one of the men named in the Pennsylvania grand jury report. The Diocese says they’re looking for any information regarding any inappropriate behavior toward children or vulnerable adults.