Disability Benefits 101 website enhanced to assist people with disabilities in making informed employment decisions

Nov 10, 2022

The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC), Department of Mental Health and Vocational Rehabilitation are pleased to release the newly designed estimator tool, Disability Benefits 101 (DB101).

DB101 assists people with disabilities who are considering employment, by addressing concerns on how their Mo HealthNet and Social Security Disability benefits may be affected.

Designed by the World Institute of Disabilities and used in multiple states, the calculator allows people to determine how they can earn more money through competitive employment.

DB101 is a comprehensive, state-specific online digital resource that enables people with disabilities and their circles of support to make informed decisions about employment. With the redesigned site, users in Missouri will find a modern design that is mobile-friendly and easier to navigate. The accessibility enhancements ensure that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) can calculate their information on their own, or with the help of a benefit counselor. The tool generates a report that illustrates future earnings and how benefits change over time.

“The fear of losing benefits is the primary reason that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) do not explore competitive employment,” Stacy Morse, MODDC project coordinator explained, “Fortunately, this free tool shows how it is possible to earn more money in their lifetime, thus reducing reliance on government aide and allowing for an independent life.”

Missourians are encouraged to check out the new MO DB101 today at https://mo.db101.org.

The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) is a federally-funded, 23-member, consumer-driven council appointed by the Governor. Its mandate under P.L. 106-402, the Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act, is to assure that individuals with developmental disabilities and their families participate in the design of and have access to needed community services, individualized supports, and other forms of assistance that promote self-determination, independence, productivity and integration in all aspects of community life.

To learn more or to get involved, visit www.moddcouncil.org.

